SAN ANTONIO – One teen is in custody and is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a rollover crash Friday night on the North side, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 16500 block of Huebner Road.

Police said the car was smoking when they arrived, and one person was pinned inside.

San Antonio firefighters were able to pull the person out and disable the battery so the car wouldn’t catch fire.

Police said three teenage boys were in the car when the vehicle crashed.

All of them sustained minor injuries and were treated by EMS on the scene.

The teen who was driving was arrested.