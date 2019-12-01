SAN ANTONIO – A store owner shot a man who was caught stealing property Sunday afternoon on the city’s Northeast Side, according to police.

The incident was reported at Araiza’s Small Engine Service in the 1700 block of Austin Highway.

Police said the owner caught the suspect, who is in his 50s, trying to steal property behind the business.

The store owner grabbed his gun and confronted the suspect, according to a sergeant at the scene.

An altercation occurred and the store owner shot the suspected burglar in the leg. He was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The store owner is cooperating with police and investigators believe surveillance footage captured the incident.

The shooting remained under investigation Sunday.