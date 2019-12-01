NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man was found dead in a parked vehicle after a shooting in New Braunfels, police said.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue for shots fired.

Police said they found 31-year-old Stephan Fox, of New Braunfels, dead in a vehicle.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired and then seeing a man leave the area on foot.

Police said they did not find the shooter during an initial search.

Detectives said they believe the shooter and victim had mutual acquaintances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620 8477. People can also submit tips online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/ or by using the P3 Tips app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. There is a reward of up to $4,000 for information the leads to an arrest.