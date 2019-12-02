SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are in a standoff with a man after he barricaded himself inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Northeast Side McDonald’s restaurant overnight.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the fast-food chain near Interstate 35 and O’Connor Road.

According to police, the man in his 50s was allegedly planning to commit suicide, but a relative, however, was able to track his phone and locate him.

Authorities said the relative tried to talk to the man, but at some point he pulled out a gun and that’s when they called police.

Negotiators have since been trying to talk to the man, with the hope that things can be resolved peacefully.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.