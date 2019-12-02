SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a fire that may have been intentionally set at a Northeast Side Walmart late Sunday night.

The fire was called in just before midnight at the Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road location.

Investigators said an employee saw a man enter just before the store’s closing and then saw smoke.

Employees then found a small propane tank and the small fire, deputies said.

Authorities believe the man may have left through an open door on the side of the building.

The small fire was extinguished without injury.

Investigators did not give a description of the suspect.