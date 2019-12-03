SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of swapping price tags on 35 different bottles of wine at H-E-B locations around San Antonio was arrested on Nov. 24 after leaving his ID card at the check stand when he fled the scene.

Hoang Nguyen, 43, switched the price tags on high-end bottles of wine for a lower value wine at several H-E-B locations over two days, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Nguyen paid $170.15 for the 35 bottles of wine, the true value of which is $4,036.90, the affidavit states.

Starting Oct. 24 around 2 p.m. and continuing through Oct. 25, Nguyen switched price tags at six H-E-B stores before being identified at the check out stand at the Bandera and Loop 1604 location.

When Nguyen attempted to pay for the wine, he was asked for an ID and deterred by the manager.

He fled the H-E-B after being questioned but left behind the wine and his ID card, according to the affidavit.

Nguyen was arrested a month later.