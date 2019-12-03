SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a bank robbery on the city’s Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred Nov. 12 at a Greater Texas Credit Union in the 6300 block of Callaghan Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked up to the counter and demanded money from the bank teller, threatening them.

Police said the man left the location after the teller complied with the demands.

The suspect fled in a white four-door vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.