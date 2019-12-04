SAPD: Woman hit while crossing street, hospitalized in serious condition

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit by a passing truck while she was crossing the street on the far West Side.

The 55-year-old woman was walking in an area not designated for pedestrians around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Marbach Road near Cable Ranch Road, according to a San Antonio police sergeant at the scene.

A driver in a white truck heading eastbound on Marbach Road did not see the woman walking and hit her, according to the sergeant.

She was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

The driver will not be facing any charges, the sergeant said, because the woman was not using a crosswalk.

Marbach is closed to one lane on either side while officials investigate. Lanes are expected to reopen before 9 a.m.