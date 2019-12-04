‘Threat was quite active’: Armed man, 21, shot, killed by convenience store customer on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person who was shopping at a convenience store shot and killed an armed 21-year-old man who was pointing a gun at a clerk on the far West Side, San Antonio police said.

Around 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a Shell gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road.

Police said the 21-year-old man entered the store with something covering his face, and he displayed a weapon at the clerk.

Two people, one who is a firearm owner, saw the man with the weapon and called out to him, police said.

The man turned, still displaying the firearm, and one of the witnesses shot him, police said.

“In the state of Texas, you can carry a weapon, and you have the right to protect yourself and your property. And while these were customers, and not owners, they did feel that the threat was quite active, and they addressed it as such,” said Officer Alisia Pruneda, spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department.

The armed man died at the scene.

Police said witnesses are being cooperative in the investigation. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.