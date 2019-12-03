SAPD arrests 911 call taker accused of mass shooting threat: ‘One day it will happen here and I will be the one to do it’

SAN ANTONIO – A longtime San Antonio Police Department communications employee was arrested Tuesday, a day after officers said he threatened to carry out a workplace shooting.

Jimmy Tucker, 45, was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Body burned beyond recognition found in SW Bexar County

Tucker, while talking about recent shootings yesterday, told another city employee, “One day it will happen here and I will be the one to do it,” an SAPD spokeswoman confirmed.

Tucker has worked for SAPD Communications for 15 years.

Details on what charges he faces were not immediately available.

What we know about the deadly plane crash in San Antonio