SAN ANTONIO – New information was released Monday about the small aircraft that crashed in a commercial area near the San Antonio International Airport Sunday night, killing all three occupants.

The crash was reported at 6:26 p.m., San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said Sunday.

Three killed in plane crash near San Antonio International Airport

Meanwhile, the plane remained at the crash site Monday morning in the 600 block of W. Rhapsody Drive while investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) work to piece together the incident.

That portion of the street remained closed Monday, and some business people who work in the area will work from other offices until the crash is cleared.

The victims

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victims included a 22-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. The victims were not identified Monday morning, as authorities still work on notifying their next of kin.

The plane

The aircraft is a Piper PA-24 Comanche, according to FlightAware. It is a single-engine aircraft that seats four people. The plane appears to have been built in 2006, and was owned by multiple people before it was registered to RTW Capital LLC, an Austin company, in 2018.

The flight took off from Sugar Land and headed toward Boerne, Hood previously said. The aircraft’s flight history showed multiple trips recently taken in the last few days within Texas.

What went wrong?

While it’s unclear exactly what caused the crash, dispatch audio from Sunday evening sheds more light on the moments leading up to the incident.

“I’ve got traffic just north of the field that just declared engine failure, coming in to land," the dispatcher said, according to audio obtained by KSAT.

The plane was headed toward Boerne, but Hood said Sunday that the pilot activated an alert that indicated they would attempt an emergency landing at the San Antonio International Airport.

According to the flight path provided by FlightAware, the plane reached the airport, but looped around before landing. It would fall roughly 100 yards short of the runway, crashing into a street.

No other injuries were reported, Hood said, which is fortunate considering the plane could have crashed onto Highway 281 or an apartment complex.

“As tragic as it is, it could have been much worse,” Hood said Sunday.

Pilot in deadly San Marcos plane crash identified