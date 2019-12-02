SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are responding to reports of an aircraft accident in San Antonio’s North Side on Sunday night.

At least 26 fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Rhapsody Drive, near the San Antonio International Airport, around 6:26 p.m., according to the San Antonio Fire Department’s active call list online.

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured or killed in the crash, but the airplane was reported to be a smaller aircraft.

This is a developing story. Check back later on KSAT.com for more information.