SAN MARCOS, Texas – Robb Stuart Van Eman has been identified as the pilot killed in the plane crash in San Marcos on Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The 48-year-old was from West Lake Hills, an area outside of Austin, DPS reported.

Eman was piloting a small passenger aircraft when it crashed Wednesday morning on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center property.

The plane was a Raytheon A-36 Bonanza, according to CBS Austin.

The plane took off from San Marcos Regional Airport at 5:54 a.m. and lost contact with air traffic control one minute later, according to a spokesperson with the city of San Marcos.

San Marcos police and fire departments, in addition to Hays County authorities and representatives with the Federal Aviation Administration, responded to the crash scene.

The investigation is ongoing.