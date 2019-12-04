Texas Supreme Court to hear arguments in Cameron Redus case

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Supreme Court will consider the University of Incarnate Word’s case for immunity in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Cameron Redus on Wednesday.

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. in Austin. To view a livestream, click here.

Cameron Redus, 23, was shot and killed by a UIW campus police officer during a traffic stop back in December 2013.

The university is claiming that its police force should be considered a government unit and that the court should therefore dismiss all claims. The Redus family is arguing however that the UIW police department is part of the university and not the government.

The family filed a civil suit against both former campus police officer Christopher Carter and the university in 2014 after a Bexar County grand jury chose not to pursue criminal charges.

