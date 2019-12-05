BCSO: Pair arrested after fleeing crash scene, leading deputies on chase

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juveniles after they fled a crash scene and led deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. near Loop 1604 and Marbach Road on the city’s West Side.

According to deputies, the juveniles’ vehicle was seen leaving a crash scene and that’s when they attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver instead sped off, leading deputies on a chase to downtown near the Bexar County Justice Center, where the vehicle knocked down a light pole, deputies said.

Authorities said the driver also attempted to ram deputies’ vehicles, before spike strips were used to stop it on Flores near the intersection of Nueva.

The unnamed driver was taken into custody and will be charged with felony evading. The passenger had an outstanding felony warrant, deputies said.

No one was hurt in the incident.