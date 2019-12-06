Canned cat food recalled over sickness concerns

Before you feed the cat, check the can.

J.M. Smucker recalled certain lots of Special Kitty canned wet food over concerns the ingredients could make pets very sick.

Specifically, the recall involves the mixed grill dinner paté sold in singles and in variety packs.

The company said the food may not meet quality and safety standards and urged consumers to discard the food.

Consumer Reports chimes in on video doorbells

Ingesting it could lead to symptoms ranging from nausea, excessive salivating, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Extreme cases could lead to seizures and even death.

These are the affected cans. No other food is involved in the recall.

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Paté, 5.5 oz. cans, UPC #681131078962, Lot #9263803, and best by date of 9/19/2021

Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack, 5.5 oz. cans, UPC #681131079235, Lot #9266803, and best by dates of 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021 or 9/12/2021

Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack, 5.5 oz. cans, UPC #681131079235, Lot #9267803, and best by dates of 7/17/2021, 8/29/2021, 9/11/2021 or 9/12/2021

Special Kitty Surf & Turf Variety Pack, 5.5 oz. cans, UPC #681131079235, Lot #9287803, and best by dates of 9/12/2021, 9/19/2021 or 10/7/2021

More than 200,000 Stanley brand wooden handle hammers are recalled because the molded grip can come loose.

The were sold exclusively at Walmart. The model number is STHT51454. Consumers are urged to return them to Walmart for a refund in the form of a gift card.

They were sold from July 2018 through August 2019.

DaVinci is recalling thousands of wooden bassinets because the legs can break. The company has 19 reports of legs breaking.

The model is the Bailey, sold in four colors since August 2018.

Small carriers can shrink your cell phone bill

Parents are urged to find an alternate safe sleeping space for infants and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit.

Beware phone scams by impostors.

Security Service Federal Credit Union warned its customers about a rise in phone scams with callers impersonating financial institutions.

In a letter to customers and post on its website, SSFCU said fraudsters call from from what appears to be a SSFCU phone number and claim to be an agent. They then claim to be verifying debit or credit card transactions and may ask about sensitive information, like account numbers and CVVs on the backs of cards.

The credit union said it will never ask to disclose any security details such as your PIN or CVV.