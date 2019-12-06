Spurs fan shop at San Antonio airport opens today

SAN ANTONIO – On-the-move San Antonio Spurs fans now have a new place to shop for all the team’s latest gear.

A Spurs Fan Shop opened at the San Antonio International Airport on Friday.

Located inside Terminal A, the shop will sell official gear from the Spurs Sports and Entertainment family, including the Spurs, Rampage and San Antonio FC.

James Harden claps back at courtside fan during Spurs-Rockets game

It is the third official fan shop in the city; the others are located inside the AT&T Center and The Shops at La Cantera.

It will be open daily from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.