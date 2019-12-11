Man stabs mother of his children while intoxicated, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed the mother of his children while intoxicated, San Antonio police said.

Michael Rocha, 28, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Rocha showed up to the victim’s house intoxicated and accused her of having another man in the house. That’s when, police said, Rocha went to the victim’s bedroom.

The affidavit said the woman followed, and she ended up being stabbed.

The victim’s mother was also in the house at the time and called police.

Rocha is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.