Men brandishing firearm attack Stop-N-Sav employee in parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the two people responsible for the assault and robbery of a Stop-N-Sav employee.

The robbery occurred Oct. 19 in the parking lot of the Stop-N-Sav store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) hid behind the store and then jumped out at the victim, striking them on the head as they walked to the car.

Police said the suspects demanded property while displaying a firearm. After a struggle with the victim, both suspects fled on foot, authorities said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.