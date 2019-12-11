Registered sex offender accused of inappropriately touching 10-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – A registered sex offender from San Antonio was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child.
Ricky Flores, 39, is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl.
The victim made an outcry Tuesday, saying Flores had been assaulting her for the past year, according to arrest records.
Flores was previously in jail for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
