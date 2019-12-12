Firefighters fight flames at empty home in East Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Area firefighters battled flames at an empty home in East Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. in 4400 block of Stuart Road, not far from Highway 87.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the home fully-engulfed, and that they had to fight the fire defensively.

According to the family who owned the home, the house was their grandmother’s who passed away a just a month ago. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The family said others live behind the property, and that their dogs alerted them to the fire. New relatives were scheduled to move into the property tomorrow, they said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. Fire officials said the fire is suspicious since no one was living there at the time. Arson has been called in to investigate.