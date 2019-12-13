Iconic SA philanthropist, former Spurs owner Charline McCombs dies at 91

SAN ANTONIO – Iconic San Antonio philanthropist and former Spurs owner Charline McCombs has died at the age of 91.

“It’s a tremendous loss for our community and state. This is a spectacular woman,” said Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who made the announcement.

Charline and B.J. “Red” McCombs were married in 1950. She was the matriarch of the McCombs family for decades and was known as a warm and outgoing person.

Popovich said McCombs developed relationships with everyone she came into contact with, but one of her greatest joys in life was giving back to the community.

KLRN names media center after Charline McCombs

The Charline McCombs Media Center is just one of the many philanthropic projects with which McCombs was involved.

“One of the joys of her life was to make sure that those who had less were given opportunities to better their lives,” Popovich said. “It’s what she was all about. When I think of her, I think of her smile and the love that she exuded. Just a great personality. It’s a huge loss, and we’re all saddened by it."

Charline and “Red” created The McCombs Foundation, which acts as the primary philanthropy arm for the family.

According to the foundation’s website, the foundation and McCombs family have contributed more than $125 million to civic causes in San Antonio and across Texas since detailed record-keeping began in 1981.

Photo Courtesy: KLRN