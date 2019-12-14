UIW unveils rendering, name of its new building

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word unveiled a rendering and the new name of the former AT&T building on Friday.

The eight-story building, located at the corner of Broadway and East Hildebrand Avenue, will be known as Founders Hall. The name honors the school’s founders, the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

GF Default - UIW unveils rendering of its latest acquisition

“This was probably the most fitting thing that we could do this year, is to name this building Founders Hall after the spirit and courage of the sisters for the last 150 years,” said UIW President Dr. Thomas Evans.

UIW also announced two anonymous gifts totaling $6 million that will be used to transform the building. The $5 million gift, the largest in school history, will be used to establish the first program at Founders Hall.

The Liza and Jack Lewis III Institute of the Americas will focus on studying and improving relations with Mexico, Canada, Central and South Americas. It will also help foster the programs at the university’s two campuses in Mexico.

“So, to have that kind of support for the academic initiatives that we have that will foster our service work internationally, that will create connections among our campuses, and then really help us to be who we are according to our mission. I think it’s going to be very exciting for everyone,” Evans said.

The remaining funds will be used toward the acquisition and renovation of the building, according to the university.

The former AT&T building was acquired by UIW in the summer. It will house offices, classrooms and meeting space.