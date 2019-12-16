$5,000 reward offered for information regarding death of 20-year-old

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person, or people, responsible for the death of 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales.

Gonzales was last seen on Nov. 11 before her body was found burned and decomposing in a field in Southwest Bexar County on Dec. 3 in the 12000 block of Wisdom Road.

Police, Crime Stoppers seek information in slaying of 20-year-old woman

She was reported missing on Nov. 15 and suspicious circumstances are being considered involving her initial disappearance, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder.

Homicide investigators are also searching for information regarding the events leading up to Gonzales’ death.

Man pleads for daughter’s killer to come forward

“Maybe she was seen running personal errands or at a grocery store or at a party, we’d like to know that. Even if you feel like maybe it won’t shed light on the homicide itself, it might give us a missing puzzle piece to that timeline that we’re trying to reconstruct,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.