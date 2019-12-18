‘It was good in the beginning’: Woman testifies boyfriend sexually assaulted her at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – Several members of the jury in the aggravated sexual assault trial of Allen Arredondo-Braaten appeared to find the video prosecutors played during Braaten’s trial disturbing. Several looked away or cast their eyes downward.

The video, recorded by Braaten on his cell phone, showed him holding a gun as he sexually attacked his 25-year-old girlfriend.

Due to the nature of the case, KSAT is not identifying her.

As the woman sobbed, Braaten could be heard threatening her.

“You ain’t goin’ nowhere,” Braaten said.

On the witness stand Tuesday, the woman spoke about the couple’s relationship.

“It was good in the beginning. It was really good,” she testified. “He treated me right; it was good.”

This is Braaten’s second trial in this case. His first ended in a mistrial, the result of a legal technicality.

There are also charges of kidnapping and possession of child pornography pending against Braaten.