Man found dead at northwest Bexar County home died from gunshot wounds, ME's office says

Bexar County sheriff's deputies respond after a dead man and an injured woman were discovered at a home in the 7900 block of Cactus Plum Drive on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The death of a man found at a northwest Bexar County home was ruled a homicide, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Steven Isaiah Brothers, 22, died last week from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office. His mother suffered serious injuries, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, including a fractured skull and a large cut to her head.

Their bodies were discovered last Tuesday, when a relative contacted 911 after spotting an injured woman through the window of a home in the 7900 block of Cactus Plum. The family member went to the house to check on the victims after they had not heard from them.

Anthony Wayne Neasham, 65, described by BCSO as the woman’s boyfriend and a person of interest in the case, was later found dead in Burnet County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Rangers are investigating Neasham’s death as part of the ongoing homicide investigation originating in Bexar County, DPS said.

The woman, who suffered what Sheriff Javier Salazar described as a “savage beating,” was conscious at a hospital as of June 17 but was unable to recall what happened, according to BCSO. Her current condition is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOtips@bexar.org.

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