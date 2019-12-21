Suspect accused of stabbing man with screwdriver, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated assault charge for stabbing another man with a screwdriver, officials said.
Police said the attack happened while the victim was picking up a cellphone from his ex-wife.
The suspect, Jim Correa, got in a physical fight with the victim and stabbed him in the side, an arrest affidavit states.
Correa took off before police arrived.
Information from witnesses helped lead to the suspect’s arrest.
