Downtown bar reinspected after roach issue

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown bar was ordered to go through a reinspection late last month after roaches were found inside.

The Basement Bar and Lounge, located in the 200 block of Losoya, received a score of 85 after racking up a list of demerits that also included having broken doors on a beer cooler and a leak in its back bar area.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Long John Silvers, 1737 SW Loop 410, 100

Incredible Pizza Company, 11743 West Ave., 100

Real Pho Restaurant, 11223 Potranco Rd., 100

Rubio’s Taqueria, 764 Division, 99

Churroholic, 4138 S. New Braunfels, 98

Tacos Chagos, 11827 Perrin Beitel, 98

Thai Cuisine, 2339 Evans Rd., 98

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 5515 Tezel Rd., 97

Taco Cabana, 4723 W. Commerce St., 97

Urban Bricks Pizza, 17603 La Cantera Pkwy., 97

Hometown Burger, 3436 Roosevelt Ave., 94

Las Rancheritas, 902 S. San Agustine, 93

Okidoky Food Store, 1318 West Ave., 93

Hacienda Vallarta, 9819 Marbach Rd., 92

The Rolling Rooster, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 90

Afterburner Lounge, 6515 W. Military Dr., 88

China Rose, 7046 W. Military Dr., 87

Taqueria Mexico, 7167 Somerset Rd., 87

Pete’s Tako House, 502 Brooklyn Ave., 86

Basement Bar & Lounge, 244 Losoya, 85

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

