Home in SE Bexar County deemed total loss after fire

SAN ANTONIO – A fire early Monday has destroyed a home in Southeast Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 4850 block of Hardy Road, not far from Mathis Road and Interstate 37.

Fire officials said firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, and a car also caught fire. The house is considered a total loss.

Officials said the three residents who live at the home made safely out. They will now be staying with relatives.

Authorities said it is not clear what started the fire.