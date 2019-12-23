Neighbor dispute leads to murder at Balcones Heights apartment complex, police say

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – An ongoing dispute between two neighbors at a Balcones Heights apartment complex ended with one of the men dead and the other arrested for murder.

According to the Balcones Heights police chief, the men lived in the same building at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Fredericksburg Road and had a history of disputes.

This morning, witnesses told police that the men got into a physical altercation in the courtyard of the complex. After the fight, someone called police to report that one of the men was carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

By the time police arrived, the men had a second altercation in the parking lot and one of the men shot the other in the chest, police said.

The police chief said officers found the suspect in his vehicle trying to flee the scene, but his car wouldn’t start. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Both the victim and the suspect are 25 years old. Their names have not been released.

It’s the first murder in Balcones Heights in 2019.