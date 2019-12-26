Hays County deputies seek info on armed robber

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Dripping Springs corner store on Christmas Day.

The suspect, who is believed to be 6 feet 3 inches tall with a reddish blond beard, wore a dark hoodie, dark sunglasses and a black beanie when he walked into the store at the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. 290 around 2:05 a.m.

Deputies said the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. He fled in a white four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective Brian Wahlert at 512-393-7343. Residents can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com.