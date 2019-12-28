SAPD: 4 minors started own pursuit with stolen car, crashed into home

SAN ANTONIO – A police pursuit on the West Side ended with a crash into a home Saturday afternoon, but San Antonio police officers said they were not originally chasing the car.

One suspect was arrested and two others were hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash in the 3300 block of Poplar Street, according to police.

Officers were first investigating a call off Lion Street and looking for a suspect, who they believe left that scene.

When a second police unit arrived at that scene with flashing lights, a driver of a black car sped off, triggering a pursuit, according to police.

While on Poplar, the car went airborne, clipped the roof of a house and landed near a minivan.

Four people, suspected to be minors, bailed from the car, police said. One suspect remains at large.

Police said the suspects initially thought officers were after them, as they were riding in a stolen vehicle.

It is unclear what charges the suspects are facing at this time.