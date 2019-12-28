Suspect drove off with 65-year-old woman hanging out of car during robbery, police say

A fight between a 65-year-old woman and her granddaughter led to an aggravated robbery charge for a suspect who drove off with the grandmother hanging out of the car.

Mystikal Flores, 21, was charged with aggravated robbery after the April 30 incident that happened over the theft of a wallet, according to an arrest affidavit. She was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Friday, according to online jail records.

Flores drove a woman, who is unidentified in the affidavit, to her grandmother’s house on the West Side, the affidavit states.

While Flores waited outside, the woman entered her grandmother’s house and stole a wallet from her purse, according to the affidavit.

The victim tried to restrain the woman to prevent her from leaving, and that’s when Flores walked inside to help the woman flee, the affidavit states.

The grandmother asked Flores for assistance but she “disregarded her plea to help her,” the affidavit states.

Once they left the house, Flores got in the driver’s seat of a car while the grandmother pulled on the other woman’s shirt to try to stop her from leaving with her wallet, the affidavit states.

The victim was dragged half inside the car by her grandaughter, police said, and Flores drove off. She then fell out of the car while it was moving.

The victim told police that she and her granddaughter had been arguing about a vehicle before the robbery occurred, according to the affidavit.

It is unclear if the granddaughter faced any charges.