Man tried setting his former employer’s business on fire, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of attempting to torch the building of his former employer after he was seen on surveillance footage, according to San Antonio police.

Roger Villanueva, 56, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted arson after the incident earlier this month, according to online jail records.

Employees at Corey Construction, where Villanueva used to work, told police that the entire incident on Dec. 17 was caught on camera, according to an arrest affidavit.

Security footage showed Villanueva destroying property, retrieving a gasoline can from his car, pouring gas on the building, driving his vehicle off the property and returning on foot, the affidavit states.

Villanueva then tried to ignite the building on fire four separate times, the affidavit states.

Employees were able to identify Villanueva through the security footage, the affidavit states.

San Antonio police officers were told about the footage while investigating a car fire in the back of the business’ property on Dec. 21.

Villanueva’s bond was set at $10,000.