Fireworks sales ‘brisk’ on New Year’s Eve

SAN ANTONIO – The staff at more than 300 Alamo Fireworks stores and stands are offering customers a reminder about the use of fireworks.

“We just want to remind them to practice their fireworks safety and make sure that they are keeping in mind all of the things that they need to do in order to enjoy their fireworks with their family,” said Celina Montoya, an Alamo Fireworks spokeswoman.

Montoya said some safety tips include keeping water nearby, being aware of your surroundings and shooting fireworks only with adult supervision.

Another piece of advice, she said, is to shop early since sales are brisk this year.

“It’s not unusual to see us run out of items, so you’ll see folks coming in, like, today, early in the morning, to make sure that they get the best picks,” Montoya said.

Montoya said she hopes everyone has a happy and safe celebration as they welcome in a new decade.