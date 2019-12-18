No burn ban in Bexar County this New Year’s Eve

SAN ANTONIO – There will be no firework restrictions in unincorporated parts of the county when fireworks sales begin Friday, officials said.

“We’re no longer under a burn ban and there’s no ban on fireworks,” Bexar County spokeswoman Monica Ramos said.

“Even though we have seen an increase in rainfall these past few weeks, there is still plenty of fuel, such as dry grasses, left over from this past summer that could potentially start fires,” Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez said in a statement.

The county said staff members will be visiting fireworks stands and warehouses in Bexar County to conduct inspections. The visits will happen during the sales period, which runs from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a public display put on by professionals. But if you intend to set off fireworks this year, please do so with safety precautions, including having water readily available," Lopez said.

The county released a list of safety tips for people who plan on setting off fireworks this year:

Select an area free of dry grasses and other dead vegetation

Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby

Do not use fireworks when the weather forecast calls for winds above 10 mph

Always read and follow manufacturers’ recommendations and instructions

Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children

Only use fireworks outdoors. It is against state law to shoot fireworks from a motor vehicle

Never experiment or make your own fireworks. Make sure you only use fireworks purchased from a reliable licensed seller

Light only one firework at a time

Never re-light a “dud” firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

Never throw or point fireworks at other people

“It is amazing how one little spark can cause a massive grass fire or house fire," Ramos said.

A resident could face arson charges if fireworks are believed to be the cause of a fire.

The county said it is against the law to set off fireworks within 600 feet of a hospital, veterinary hospital, school or church and within 100 feet of a fuel dispensing station.

The county will operate a fireworks hotline to report unsafe or illegal fireworks use in the county. The number is (210) 335-FIRE. It is illegal to possess and set off fireworks in the city limits of all communities in Bexar County.

For more on outdoor burning guidelines, visit the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s website.