Where to party in San Antonio for New Year’s Eve, including family-friendly events

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people are going to ring in a new decade in San Antonio on the 31st.

There are tons of events going on around the city for you to choose from, including 13 events along the River Walk and several spots that are offering family-friendly fun.

River Walk

New Year’s Eve on the River Walk

Around town

New Year’s Eve on the Observation Deck of Tower of the Americas

New Year’s Eve Bash with Nightbird: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks

Dance Yourself Clean at Paper Tiger

New Year’s Eve with Charley Crockett Live at Green Hall

Roaring 2020s Speakeasy New Years Eve Celebration at Evil Olive

Nye Decadence Ball at Paramour

Thirsty Horse New Years Eve Celebration

New Year’s Eve Party at Blue Bonnet Palace

Family Friendly

Celebrate SA - It’s the city of San Antonio’s official New Year’s Eve celebration

New Year’s Eve at Cherrity Bar - This event will include face painters, fire twirlers and a ball drop at 9 p.m. for kids who need to go to bed early. (However, the little ones are allowed to stay until midnight!)

Fireworks on the Rooftop at Bonner Garden Bed and Breakfast - View the fireworks from the roof of the Historic Mary Bonner House.

50-plus things every San Antonio local or tourist must do or try

AAA Texas offers the following reminders to keep yourself and others safe and prevent drunken driving arrests on New Year’s Eve.

At social events, designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely.

Do not serve alcohol to anyone under age 21.

Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you’ve been drinking.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol, even after just one drink.

Keep a cab company telephone number in your wallet so you can call for a ride home.

Have a backup plan to spend the night at the party instead of driving home under the influence.

Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

Remember that prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also can impair your ability to drive safely.