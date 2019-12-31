San Antonio discounts on Lyft rides to the NYE party and back home

SAN ANTONIO – If you are going to be lit like fireworks this New Year’s Eve, be sure to plan ahead and save some money using this ride-share discount code.

New and existing Lyft users in San Antonio can use promo code BUD19 to receive $5 off two rides beginning Dec. 31 at 3 P.M. through Jan. 1 at 3 A.M.

Lyft users can use the code once for the ride to the party and again for the ride back home.

