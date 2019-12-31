Alamo Bowl: Clear bag policy, midnight party at Alamodome, tailgating and more things to know

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes fans (and other San Antonio sports enthusiasts in general) will hit downtown for the Alamo Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Tonight’s game will feel special in several ways: it’s the last game of the decade at the Alamodome, it lands on New Year’s Eve, it will be followed with a midnight party on the plaza, and the usual last call for alcohol in the third quarter will be suspended due to the festivities.

But first, don’t let a necessary security policy turn you away at the doors; those who don’t visit the Alamodome often should know the venue’s bag policy is stricter than the AT&T Center’s policy.

Here’s what else to know about tonight’s game between the Longhorns and the Utes:

Prohibited items

The Alamodome is reminding those attending the game that non-clear bags larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches will not be allowed inside.

Clear bags larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches will also not be allowed.

One-gallon plastic freezer bags, medically necessary bags and diaper bags will be allowed inside.

Among items prohibited no matter the size are: backpacks, camera cases, seat cushions, tinted plastic bags and binoculars bags.

For more information, visit the Alamodome’s website at alamodome.com.

The game

Kickoff for the 2019 Alamo Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. Plenty of tickets are still available, and prices range from $25 to $500 on Ticketmaster.

Texas (7-5) is making its fourth all-time appearance in San Antonio. The Longhorns played in the 2006, 2012 and 2013 Alamo Bowls, and hold a 2-1 record in those games.

This will be Texas’ second all-time meeting with Utah (11-2).

Afterparty

Alamo Bowl attendees can watch the downtown fireworks show after the game, as the Alamodome will host food trucks and a DJ on the North Plaza after the clock strikes midnight.

Fireworks are expected to last 15 minutes, but the Alamodome will close at 12:30 a.m.

Because of New Year’s Eve celebrations, there will be no last call for alcohol in place during the Alamo Bowl.

Tailgating

Tailgating begins at 10 a.m., and Lot B will host Tailgate Town. Tailgating must not obstruct the driving lane.

Alamodome lots will stay open for those with parking passes until 12:45 a.m.

The Fan Zone opens at 1 p.m. in Sunset Station.

Transportation

VIA Park & Ride will be available for a $5 round trip between a park and ride location and the Alamodome.

Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd., Blossom Athletic Center at 12002 Jones Maltsberger Road and Brooks Transit Center at 7903 S. New Braunfels Ave. will have the park and ride service.

Service will run from 3:30 p.m. through 12:30 a.m.

The VIA Primo will also head to the Robert Thompson Transit Center at the Alamodome three hours before kickoff. One-way tickets are $1.30.

That service will stop at Buena Vista at Pecos (Downtown UTSA Campus), Dolorosa at Santa Rosa (Market Square), Dolorosa at Main (Bexar County Courthouse), Market Street at St. Mary’s Street, Market Street at Alamo Street, and Market Street at Convention Center Way.

For out-of-towners looking for an all-day service, the VIA Day Pass offers regular routes for a one time fare of $2.75.

For more information on VIA routes, visit Alamo Bowl’s website.

Rideshare discount

A $10 Lyft credit ($5 each way) for rides to and from the Alamo Bowl can be applied with the promo code “NYEBUD19.” The offer is valid from 3 p.m. today until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Also until 3 a.m. Wednesday, Lyft is offering a 25% discount on rides to Bowl Week events with the code “ALAMOBOWL19.”

The dedicated rideshare drop-off and pick-up lot is located at the corner of Montana Street and Tower of Americas Way.

Parking

Alamodome lots are sold out and require a pre-paid pass.

A list of City of San Antonio parking garages can be found here.