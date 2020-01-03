SAPD: Teen accused of burglarizing 2 stores within 30 minutes

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of burglarizing two cell phone stores in the span of 30 minutes earlier this week.

Christopher Raul Rodriguez, 17, faces a charge of burglary with intent to commit theft after the incidents early Sunday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rodriguez is accused of first stealing from a Cricket Wireless in the 6300 block of Old Pearsall Road around 4 a.m. that day.

He was seen on surveillance cameras inside the store burglarizing the place and taking money from the cash registers, the affidavit states. He left through the back door before police officers arrived.

Document: Suspect asked mother to lie to police after allegedly causing deadly hit and run

Around 30 minutes later, officers responded to a burglary at a Cricket Wireless in the 3600 block of Nogalitos St.

Officers found a 2019 Nissan Sentra stopped in the parking lot in front of a broken glass door.

While the male driver was being detained, Rodriguez was spotted by police officers inside the store, the affidavit states.

He ran out the front door and attempted to hide in a nearby yard, but was captured and arrested.

He was carrying the stolen cash from the first robbery in a black bag hanging on his neck, the affidavit states.