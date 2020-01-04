Capital murder suspect stabbed inmate with handmade weapon, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate in the Bexar County Jail for a capital murder charge is accused of stabbing another inmate with a handmade weapon.

Ashton Lomas, 26, faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the attack on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lomas allegedly made the weapon by wrapping a nail with plastic paper. He struck an inmate in his head and upper back with the weapon during an altercation, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does not mention how Lomas obtained those supplies nor the condition of the inmate he allegedly stabbed.

Lomas was originally arrested in February 2017 in connection to the slaying of Martin Gonzalez, 23, whose body was found in a trunk.

Before his arrest, Lomas called police and gave officers grisly details about the night Gonzalez was killed.

Lomas told police that he took Gonzalez on Jan. 29 to a home in Converse, where he and two other men beat the victim, the affidavit said. The men stole Gonzalez’s watch, a gold chain, two guns, $40 and some marijuana, the affidavit said.

Lomas told police that he was ordered by one of the men to shoot Gonzalez, and he admitted to pulling the trigger, the affidavit said.

Gonzalez’s body was discovered on Feb. 7, 2017, in a car in a parking lot in Universal City.

Lomas is awaiting his murder trial.