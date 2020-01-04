SAPD: Man caught burglarizing downtown apartments, arrested on Museum Reach

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after witnesses saw him kicking down apartment doors and stealing items.

San Antonio police officers were called around noon Saturday to residences at the intersection of Avenue B and 12th Street, according to a police sergeant at the scene.

Witnesses saw the man, who has not been identified by police, kicking on a door, entering an apartment and carrying out items, the sergeant said.

The man burglarized another apartment before he was approached by police officers on Museum Reach.

He was combative and spit at police officers, the sergeant said. Police officers had cuts to their knuckles from the altercation.

The man will possibly face charges of burglary and resisting arrest, according to the sergeant.