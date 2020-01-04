'Criminals are learning new ways to do things’: Windcrest police warn residents about dangers of selling, buying online

WINDCREST, Texas – A recent increase in theft has Windcrest police warning residents to be cautious before selling or buying online.

“With social media and the internet, things are changing. Criminals are learning new ways to do things,” said Lt. Mark Williams, with the Windcrest Police Department.

This week, a man met up with a potential buyer he met online. The two met at the Crest Wind Apartments off 8300 block of Willom Way.

Williams said the man was hoping to sell his shoes but ended up having them stolen.

“He grabbed them like he was just looking them over, and he took off running,” Williams said.

Almost a half-dozen thefts were reported in the same area. Williams said some transactions had been made using counterfeit money.

“They go to deposit it in their bank or spend it in the store, and then they’re told this money is no good,” he said.

Williams said more people are hoping to sell unwanted belongings online after the holidays. He advised residents to be cautious if they are planning on selling or buying items online.

“Take somebody with you. Criminals don’t like witnesses,” he said.

Windcrest police suggest using their Safe Exchange Zone located in the 8600 block of Midcrown Drive or going to any well-lit areas with surveillance.