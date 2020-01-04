SA man with ties to Iran torn by possible escalation

SAN ANTONIO – Watching Iranian state media coverage of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Dr. Mark Pfeiffer said he believed the targeted strike by the U.S. was necessary.

“They’ve been poking at us, wanting to try to get a response and we’ve been restrained,” Pfeiffer said. “But that restraint can only go so far because eventually you send a message."

However, having lived, worked and traveled extensively in Iran, Pfeiffer said, “I’m torn between what may be the loss of innocent lives versus the very clear geopolitical implications and considerations we have to take as a country.”

Contrary to what many may believe, Pfeiffer said the vast majority of Iranians, especially in the larger cities, love the United States, but live in fear of their own theocratic government.

He said his worst fear is the possibility of military conflict.

Pfeiffer said Iran could incite its proxies in the region acting on its behalf to become “more aggressive and violent against us and our interest and and our allies.”

HEAR PFEIFFER’S THOUGHTS ON WHETHER AMERICANS COULD BECOME TERRORIST TARGETS.

“This just sort of escalates and escalates into something that’s more of a military conflict,” Pfeiffer said.

But Pfeiffer said Iran knows it will come out on the losing end.

“It cannot run us out of the region. They can’t defeat us militarily,” Pfeiffer said. “At some point in their calculus, they have to understand they’re playing a game they can’t win.”

Pfeiffer said Arab countries that fear and oppose Iranian influence in the region will stand with the U.S.

“When you put all the Arab nations together, Israel, the United States, Iran knows there’s no good possible outcome there," he said.