66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

66ºF

Local News

SB lanes of Interstate 37 south of San Antonio closed due to fatal wreck

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic
All southbound main lanes on the Interstate 37 are closed north of FM 536.
All southbound main lanes on the Interstate 37 are closed north of FM 536. (Google Maps)

ATASCOSA COUNTY – Lanes on Interstate 37 in Atascosa County have closed due to a fatal accident.

The Texas Department of Transportation Tweeted at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday that all southbound main lanes on the interstate are closed north of FM 536.

Traffic is being diverted onto Loop 1604 and then onto to U.S. 281, TxDOT said.

’Important surgeries’ could be canceled due to critically low blood supply in San Antonio area, officials say

It is unclear how many people were killed in the wreck, as well as how it occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back with KSAT.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: