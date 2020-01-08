SB lanes of Interstate 37 south of San Antonio closed due to fatal wreck

ATASCOSA COUNTY – Lanes on Interstate 37 in Atascosa County have closed due to a fatal accident.

The Texas Department of Transportation Tweeted at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday that all southbound main lanes on the interstate are closed north of FM 536.

Traffic is being diverted onto Loop 1604 and then onto to U.S. 281, TxDOT said.

It is unclear how many people were killed in the wreck, as well as how it occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back with KSAT.com for updates.