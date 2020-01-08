’Important surgeries’ could be canceled due to critically low blood supply in San Antonio area, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – There is an urgent call for blood donations in the San Antonio area after officials say the supply is “critically low.”

Doctor Leslie Greebon, University Health System medical director of transfusion services, said if the situation doesn’t improve that important scheduled surgeries will have to be canceled.

“We are critically low on red cells; type O specifically. It is not looking good," Greebon said. “Since I have been here we have never been this low with a grim forecast on being replenished."

University Hospital and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center got a much-needed boost in supply before Christmas but were never able to recover from the supply deficit and are “now in a very tough place," according to Elizabeth Allen, public relations manager for University Health System.

A trauma case, difficult birth and other surgeries could lead to a single patient requiring hundreds of units of blood.

Donors are asked to visit University Health to find a donation room or give at South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

“The city’s entire supply is at risk right now,” Allen said.

