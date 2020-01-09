Restaurant known for nine-patty burgers is coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Wayback Burgers is opening two San Antonio locations, according to the company’s website.

The map of Texas locations shows one of the proposed locations at 1723 N Loop 1604 East in the Legacy Shopping Center at the corner of 1604 and 281.

Burger Map: Take a tour of San Antonio burger joints

The other planned location is at 3142 Pat Booker Road, Suite 150 in Universal City at Forum Crossing a map on Waybackburgers.com shows.

Wayback Burgers, known for a triple triple nine-patty burger, has locations all over the world including several Texas cities like Dallas and Austin.

BizJournals obtained records from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation stating that the Forum store is expected to be completed in March.

Additional information about the two new locations wasn’t immediately available.