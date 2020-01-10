Woman arrested after trading fake winning lotto ticket for car at San Antonio dealership

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she paid for a used car at a San Antonio dealership with a fake lottery ticket, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Margarita Escobar, 30, talked the owner of a car lot in the 11900 block of SE Loop 410 into the trade and drove away in a 2009 Chevy Malibu, the affidavit states. She claimed the winning Texas scratch off lottery ticket was worth $5,000.

When the car dealer tried to cash in the ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission determined it was a fraud and confiscated it. The dealer was advised to call police and make a stolen vehicle report.

According to the affidavit, the ticket was stolen from a Circle K in San Antonio and altered. A Texas Lottery Commission investigator said Escobar has been under investigation by the commission since 2017 for similar offenses, but they only recently learned her identity, according to the affidavit.

Escobar was arrested and charged with false transfer of claims/offer the sale of right to claim prize.