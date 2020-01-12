3, including DPS trooper, hospitalized after car crashes near accident on I-10 in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after the driver of a vehicle swerved to miss a car stopped in front of him, and instead hit a Department of Public Safety trooper’s car.

Cibolo police said officers and a DPS trooper were assisting in a wreck around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Interstate 10 W.

The trooper was in his vehicle with the emergency lights on, parked in the inside shoulder lane to slow traffic.

A vehicle approaching the scene on the outside lane swerved into the shoulder lane to avoid hitting a stopped car, Cibolo police said.

The vehicle then struck the trooper’s car, according to police.

The 54-year-old driver collapsed after exiting his vehicle. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and the passenger was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The trooper was transported to a hospital for minor lacerations.

The driver could face charges pending the outcome of DPS’s investigation. Cibolo police said they will not file charges.