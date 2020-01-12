Man attacks aunt with sheetrock knife, SAPD says

BEXAR COUNTY, TEXAS – A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say he attacked his aunt with a sheetrock knife.

According to a San Antonio Police Department arrest affidavit, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 1200 block of Saltillo Street involving a knife.

The suspect was identified as Roland Aleman. His aunt made the call to police.

His aunt told police that Aleman allegedly got angry during an argument with her for no reason.

She told Aleman to leave the home and put his belongings outside after he left. Aleman later came back to the home, demanding his belongings, officials said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Aleman’s aunt told him his belongings were on the porch and she knew he had already picked up the items.

The argument began to escalate and Aleman allegedly pulled out a sheetrock knife and placed it against the victim’s throat.

She continued to move backward from Aleman, but he moved forward while still holding her at knifepoint, according to the arrest affidavit.

Aleman also allegedly threatened to burn down the home before fleeing the scene.

Police said Aleman has a history of violence, including previous convictions of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of habitation.

Aleman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.